Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Purchased by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,255 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 0.8% of Argent Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $14,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 137.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,532,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,300,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,447 shares during the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth $474,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total transaction of $228,664.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,026,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 65,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.50, for a total transaction of $26,272,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total value of $228,664.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,720 shares in the company, valued at $14,026,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 940,024 shares of company stock valued at $329,012,861. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $397.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $491.03.

META stock traded up $80.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $474.99. 84,707,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,505,034. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.66 and a fifty-two week high of $485.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $358.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $326.09.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 30.54%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 17.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

