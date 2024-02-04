MetisDAO Price Tops $74.37 on Major Exchanges (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 4th. Over the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $390.50 million and $13.97 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $74.37 or 0.00173359 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,250,547 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,250,547 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 74.41303072 USD and is down -4.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 182 active market(s) with $9,694,042.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

