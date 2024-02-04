M&G (LON:MNG) Given Underweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of M&G (LON:MNG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 205 ($2.61) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MNG. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on M&G in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised M&G to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 230 ($2.92) to GBX 250 ($3.18) in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised M&G to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 195 ($2.48) to GBX 220 ($2.80) in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 232.50 ($2.96).

M&G stock opened at GBX 220.60 ($2.80) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,225.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 219.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 205.10. M&G has a 52 week low of GBX 168.35 ($2.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 232.40 ($2.95).

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Asset Management, and Retail and Savings segments. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

