MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Shares Acquired by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,327,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,871 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.48% of MGIC Investment worth $22,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 450.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,943,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $200,541,000 after buying an additional 12,227,328 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 38.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,458,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,715,000 after buying an additional 2,904,381 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,491,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,386,000 after buying an additional 2,409,682 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 6.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,980,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $486,909,000 after buying an additional 2,137,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,040,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,882 shares in the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on MTG. UBS Group began coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

MTG stock opened at $19.81 on Friday. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $20.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.47%.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

