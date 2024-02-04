Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.46-$0.68 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.225-$1.425 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.66 billion. Microchip Technology also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.460-0.680 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCHP shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Microchip Technology from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $91.33.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $1.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.29. The stock had a trading volume of 9,615,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,133,286. Microchip Technology has a 12-month low of $68.75 and a 12-month high of $94.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.76.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 46.11% and a net margin of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.12%.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $193,914.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,591.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Microchip Technology

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $274,266,959,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.1% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 2.1% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 48.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Stories

