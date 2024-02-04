Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Holdings Lifted by L2 Asset Management LLC

L2 Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 492.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 21,979 shares during the period. Micron Technology accounts for about 2.1% of L2 Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.95.

MU stock opened at $86.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.55 and a 200-day moving average of $73.90. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.76 and a 12-month high of $90.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.32%.

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $609,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,620,230.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $609,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,620,230.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 299,228 shares of company stock valued at $24,593,271. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

