Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 284 Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 90.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the second quarter valued at $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 25.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 150.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the second quarter valued at $52,000.

Shares of FERG stock opened at $191.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Ferguson plc has a fifty-two week low of $123.17 and a fifty-two week high of $194.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $185.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.32. The firm has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.26.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.04. Ferguson had a return on equity of 39.53% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FERG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America downgraded Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet raised Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.50.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

