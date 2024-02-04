Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $28,000 Investment in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 423,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 120,586 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,082,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,334,000 after buying an additional 711,820 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,030,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,082,000 after buying an additional 1,627,205 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,339,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,983,000 after buying an additional 8,495,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Partners Ltd. bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently weighed in on WBD. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.
Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance
WBD stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.55. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.37.
Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity at Warner Bros. Discovery
In related news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,023,290 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,450,892.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.
Featured Articles
