Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Takes $34,000 Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 349 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 98.1% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,831.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 425 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total transaction of $278,296.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,923.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $345,045.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,856.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $278,296.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,923.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,620,426. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SWKS

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $101.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.40. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.06 and a 1 year high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 19.48%. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.23%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.