Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management grew its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Asio Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.7% during the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.4% during the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.0% during the third quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 6.6% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. Citigroup started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. DA Davidson started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.05.

MDLZ stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.87. 8,314,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,647,761. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.64 and its 200-day moving average is $70.80. The company has a market cap of $104.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.83%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

