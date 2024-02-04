Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MDLZ. Barclays increased their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Argus raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.05.

MDLZ stock opened at $76.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.58. Mondelez International has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $78.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.80.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1,553.8% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

