MoneyHero (NASDAQ:MNY) Stock Price Down 3.8%

MoneyHero Limited (NASDAQ:MNY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.97 and last traded at $1.02. Approximately 95,068 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 92,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.83.
MoneyHero (NASDAQ:MNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.25 million during the quarter.
MoneyHero Company Profile
MoneyHero Limited operates as a personal finance company. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.
