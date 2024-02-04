Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $745,000 Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,001 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,485,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,114,000 after purchasing an additional 168,338 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 65,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 20.2% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 8.5% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE C opened at $55.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $57.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.57.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

C has been the subject of several analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Citigroup from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.62.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

