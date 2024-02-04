Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 390 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $46.66 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.76 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.22.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.