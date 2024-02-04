Morgan Stanley Lowers ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $20.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $24.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.20.

NASDAQ ZI opened at $15.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.17. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52 week low of $12.36 and a 52 week high of $30.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

In other news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $73,552.83. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 50,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,499.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,741,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,385 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,106,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,393,000 after purchasing an additional 13,211,331 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,570,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,963,000 after acquiring an additional 586,623 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,385,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 22,120,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,628,000 after acquiring an additional 916,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

