Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:MCAE) Shares Down 14.6%

Shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:MCAE – Get Free Report) traded down 14.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.20. 102,793 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 99% from the average session volume of 51,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III Trading Down 14.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCAE. Meteora Capital LLC bought a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III by 280.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 36,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at $725,000.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

