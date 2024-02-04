MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Receives $31.57 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.57.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MP shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on MP Materials from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Get MP Materials alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MP

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MP Materials

MP Materials Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MP. American International Group Inc. raised its position in MP Materials by 2,064.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,091,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,972 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in MP Materials by 25.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,380,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,925 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in MP Materials by 56.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,806,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,193 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MP Materials by 29.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,398,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in MP Materials by 925.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,568,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials stock opened at $17.19 on Friday. MP Materials has a one year low of $14.47 and a one year high of $36.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 12.25 and a quick ratio of 11.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 2.50.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. MP Materials had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 35.21%. The firm had revenue of $52.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MP Materials will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

About MP Materials

(Get Free Report

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.