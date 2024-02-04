Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Price Target Raised to $46.00

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mplx in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mplx in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.13.

NYSE:MPLX opened at $37.43 on Wednesday. Mplx has a 12 month low of $33.03 and a 12 month high of $39.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.35.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. Mplx had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mplx will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.08%. Mplx’s payout ratio is 89.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Mplx by 405.7% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 47,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 38,022 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 10.9% during the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 142,949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 6.6% during the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,297,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $81,726,000 after purchasing an additional 142,578 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 1.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,451,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $51,615,000 after purchasing an additional 27,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 13.8% during the third quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 1,273,043 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,282,000 after purchasing an additional 154,394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

