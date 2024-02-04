Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $42.22

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.22 and traded as low as $42.01. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München shares last traded at $42.15, with a volume of 29,428 shares.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $57.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.33.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.08). Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $19.23 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

