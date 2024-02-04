Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.27

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.27 and traded as high as $14.81. Natural Gas Services Group shares last traded at $14.68, with a volume of 33,577 shares trading hands.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Natural Gas Services Group in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $182.62 million, a PE ratio of 77.27 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.71 and a 200 day moving average of $13.30.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Gas Services Group had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $31.37 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGS. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,086,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,206,000 after acquiring an additional 12,840 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 947,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,770,000 after buying an additional 22,042 shares during the period. Mill Road Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 822,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 116,149 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 628,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,148,000 after purchasing an additional 38,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 543,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 30,334 shares during the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, sells, and maintains natural gas compressors and flare systems for oil and natural gas production and plant facilities. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

