Navcoin (NAV) Price Down 10.2% Over Last 7 Days

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $27,191.01 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0462 or 0.00000107 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.36 or 0.00126558 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00035804 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00021408 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00008228 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000100 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 83.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

According to CryptoCompare, "NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions."

