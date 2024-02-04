nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Holdings Cut by KLR Investment Advisors LLC

KLR Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,957 shares during the period. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in nCino were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of nCino in the 3rd quarter valued at $272,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of nCino in the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of nCino by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 741,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,590,000 after purchasing an additional 19,060 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in nCino by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 27,452 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in nCino by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 47,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of nCino from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of nCino in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 3,850 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total transaction of $129,860.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,113.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other nCino news, Director Steven A. Collins sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $131,572.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,390,200.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total transaction of $129,860.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,387 shares in the company, valued at $755,113.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,751 shares of company stock worth $476,016. Corporate insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

nCino Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $31.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.11 and its 200-day moving average is $30.82. nCino, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.58 and a 52-week high of $35.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.95, a PEG ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.46.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. nCino had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $121.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

Featured Articles

