Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $125.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Qorvo from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of Qorvo from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the company from $116.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Qorvo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $111.17.

Qorvo Price Performance

Qorvo stock opened at $103.59 on Thursday. Qorvo has a 52-week low of $80.62 and a 52-week high of $114.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.05 and a 200-day moving average of $100.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.18, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.50. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a positive return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Qorvo will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Qorvo

In other news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $1,033,877.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,886,551.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Walden C. Rhines acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.19 per share, for a total transaction of $465,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,257,242.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $1,033,877.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,886,551.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Qorvo

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Qorvo by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,196,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,513,630,000 after purchasing an additional 58,395 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Qorvo by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,589,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $876,364,000 after buying an additional 113,870 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in Qorvo by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,645,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $824,733,000 after buying an additional 699,968 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Qorvo by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,801,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $595,916,000 after buying an additional 16,097 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 646.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,866,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $369,091,000 after buying an additional 3,347,972 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qorvo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

See Also

