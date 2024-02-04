Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Shares Acquired by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust increased its position in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $7,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NSRGY. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Nestlé by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,510,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,756,000 after buying an additional 106,245 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Nestlé in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,218,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nestlé in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,577,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Nestlé in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,950,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in Nestlé by 770.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 27,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after buying an additional 24,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NSRGY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nestlé currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS NSRGY traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.25. 220,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.78 and its 200 day moving average is $114.97. Nestlé S.A. has a one year low of $106.81 and a one year high of $131.64.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestle L'atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

