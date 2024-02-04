Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0312 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years.

NYSEAMERICAN:NRO opened at $3.37 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $3.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 41.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316 shares in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

