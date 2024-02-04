Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0312 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years.
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Stock Down 2.3 %
NYSEAMERICAN:NRO opened at $3.37 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $3.74.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Company Profile
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.