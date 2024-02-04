New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC) & Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Head-To-Head Contrast

Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report) and New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and New Found Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harmony Gold Mining 2 2 0 0 1.50 New Found Gold 0 0 2 0 3.00

Harmony Gold Mining currently has a consensus price target of $3.40, suggesting a potential downside of 46.79%. New Found Gold has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 176.07%. Given New Found Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe New Found Gold is more favorable than Harmony Gold Mining.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

28.3% of Harmony Gold Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.4% of New Found Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of Harmony Gold Mining shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Harmony Gold Mining has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Found Gold has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Harmony Gold Mining and New Found Gold’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harmony Gold Mining $2.78 billion 1.43 $271.85 million N/A N/A New Found Gold N/A N/A -$69.22 million ($0.35) -9.31

Harmony Gold Mining has higher revenue and earnings than New Found Gold.

Profitability

This table compares Harmony Gold Mining and New Found Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harmony Gold Mining N/A N/A N/A New Found Gold N/A -130.85% -101.30%

Summary

Harmony Gold Mining beats New Found Gold on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa. In addition, the company owns interests in the Hidden Valley, an open-pit gold and silver mine; and the Wafi-Golpu project located in Morobe Province in Papua New Guinea. Further, it holds interest in Rosby and Eva Copper Project located in Queensland, Australia. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Randfontein, South Africa.

About New Found Gold

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 94 mineral licenses and 6,649 claims covering an area of 166,225 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Lucky Strike project comprising 11,684 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Palisade Resources Corp. and changed its name to New Found Gold Corp. in June 2017. New Found Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

