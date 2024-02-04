New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust Invests $209,000 in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR opened at $180.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.24 and its 200 day moving average is $150.16. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.41 and a fifty-two week high of $182.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.92%.

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $665,662.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,331.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $665,662.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,331.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $14,660,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,863,574.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,862 shares of company stock worth $18,747,693. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PGR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.22.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

