New Street Research Downgrades PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) to Neutral

New Street Research downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. New Street Research currently has $15.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $14.00.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PAGS. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.40 to $13.80 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.85.

PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $13.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.81. PagSeguro Digital has a 1 year low of $6.93 and a 1 year high of $13.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.91.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $825.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.10 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 13.36%. As a group, equities analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 672.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,839,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,244,000 after purchasing an additional 25,105,756 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 15.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,291,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,516 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 3.5% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 13,295,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,945,000 after purchasing an additional 443,953 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter valued at $80,028,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $70,207,000. 55.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

