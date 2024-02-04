New York Life Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $4,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,127 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,000,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,559,000 after buying an additional 362,792 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,836,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,325,000 after buying an additional 172,477 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,671,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,477,000 after acquiring an additional 419,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $576,873,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

XEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Xcel Energy Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ XEL opened at $59.82 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.73 and a 52 week high of $71.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.40.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.80%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.