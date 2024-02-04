New York Life Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,152 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $4,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 92.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $131,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,430,594.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $131,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,430,594.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $1,071,086.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,947,505.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,206 shares of company stock worth $3,677,729. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IRM. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.75.

Iron Mountain stock opened at $69.12 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $48.94 and a 12-month high of $70.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97. The stock has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.17.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

