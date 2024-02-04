New York Life Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,595 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $4,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $382,261,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 350.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,723,984 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $305,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,819 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,938,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $299,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,000 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,133,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $625,633,000 after purchasing an additional 993,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the second quarter worth $79,896,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APTV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $138.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Aptiv from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.67.

Aptiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $83.50 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $71.01 and a one year high of $124.88. The stock has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.