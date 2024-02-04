New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 462 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $4,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 84.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $86,575.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,975,333.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,974 shares of company stock valued at $123,226. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

PEG stock opened at $58.20 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $53.71 and a 12-month high of $65.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.95.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

