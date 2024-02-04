NewEdge Wealth LLC Acquires 36,478 Shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,026,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,478 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in PowerSchool were worth $23,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 262.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 63.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 384.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PowerSchool news, insider Shivani Stumpf sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $64,064.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,279,248.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PowerSchool news, insider Shivani Stumpf sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $64,064.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,279,248.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Fred Studer sold 11,000 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $247,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 187,237 shares in the company, valued at $4,207,215.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,848 shares of company stock worth $3,256,725 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PWSC shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered PowerSchool from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on PowerSchool from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.10.

PowerSchool Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PWSC opened at $24.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.40. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $25.05.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $182.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.32 million. PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

PowerSchool Company Profile

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

