NewEdge Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,201 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $17,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9,208,188.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,486,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,211 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $397,000. JSF Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 339,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 47,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 244,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,729,000 after acquiring an additional 11,842 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

IEFA stock opened at $69.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $102.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.91.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.