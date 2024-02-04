NewEdge Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,484 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive comprises approximately 0.9% of NewEdge Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.05% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $27,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,973,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 42,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,751,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 19,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 12,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 24,983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,866,000 after purchasing an additional 10,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,047.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $776.43 and a 1-year high of $1,054.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $975.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $951.37.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Jay D. Burchfield sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $959.35, for a total value of $959,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,316,624.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total value of $4,984,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,897.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jay D. Burchfield sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $959.35, for a total value of $959,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,316,624.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,213 shares of company stock worth $14,028,182. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORLY. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,060.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $940.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,020.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.