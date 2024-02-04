NewEdge Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 281,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,547 shares during the quarter. Novartis makes up approximately 0.9% of NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $28,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.7% during the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Novartis by 3.5% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 0.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Novartis stock opened at $103.72 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $79.98 and a 1-year high of $108.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.56.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.69 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 29.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

