NewEdge Wealth LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 102,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,625 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $15,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of VIG stock opened at $174.36 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $146.17 and a 52 week high of $175.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.26.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

