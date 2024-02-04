NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $24.71 Million Stake in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

NewEdge Wealth LLC reduced its position in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,754,341 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,542 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned approximately 5.05% of QuinStreet worth $24,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,145 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total value of $92,456.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,116 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,999,961.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew T. Sheehan sold 50,000 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $572,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,848 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $741,861.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,010 shares of company stock valued at $996,822. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QNST. Barrington Research upgraded QuinStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. B. Riley upgraded QuinStreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded QuinStreet to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QuinStreet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of QuinStreet stock opened at $12.67 on Friday. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.79 and a 1 year high of $18.18. The firm has a market cap of $691.78 million, a PE ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.74.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). QuinStreet had a negative return on equity of 29.48% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $123.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.72 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QuinStreet, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

