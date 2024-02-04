NewEdge Wealth LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 901,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,955 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF comprises 1.0% of NewEdge Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned 0.48% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $30,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,546,525,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 26,493,497.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,493,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,172,000 after buying an additional 26,493,497 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 148.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,841,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,161,000 after acquiring an additional 13,665,919 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,401,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,758,000 after acquiring an additional 535,868 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,733,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,721,000 after acquiring an additional 550,175 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IQLT opened at $37.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.28 and a fifty-two week high of $37.87.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

