NewEdge Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,145 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned 0.11% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $19,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 33.5% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,554,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150,652 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 7,281,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,132,000 after buying an additional 250,374 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,934,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,265,000 after buying an additional 200,042 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,319,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,362,000 after buying an additional 330,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,398,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,378,000 after buying an additional 153,214 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGIT stock opened at $58.98 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $56.07 and a 12 month high of $60.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.00.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.1674 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

