NewEdge Wealth LLC Purchases 146,749 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 1,230.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 146,749 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $12,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $956,566,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 125,756.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,641,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,714,000 after acquiring an additional 10,632,735 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth about $477,765,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth about $451,711,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,635,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,740,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,402 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $87.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.59 and its 200-day moving average is $84.24. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $69.42 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 10.33%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.76%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.56.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total transaction of $841,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 323,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,215,213.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Raja Akram sold 4,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total transaction of $393,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,140,842.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total transaction of $841,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 323,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,215,213.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,500 shares of company stock worth $7,095,265 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

