NewEdge Wealth LLC Purchases 16,742 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 30.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 16,742 shares during the period. KLA makes up 1.1% of NewEdge Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned about 0.05% of KLA worth $33,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in KLA by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,733,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,288,651,000 after acquiring an additional 47,838 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,907,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,407,032,000 after purchasing an additional 62,621 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $759,532,000 after buying an additional 385,420 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $572,224,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in KLA by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 867,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $420,925,000 after buying an additional 77,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

KLAC opened at $604.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $573.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $517.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $355.88 and a twelve month high of $658.78. The stock has a market cap of $81.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.33.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 22.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on KLAC. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on KLA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. New Street Research started coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $607.50.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

