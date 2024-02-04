NewEdge Wealth LLC Purchases 4,571 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $11,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fosun International Ltd raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 25,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 89,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,951,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Diamant Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.76.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $141.85 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.13.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The firm had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.18%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

