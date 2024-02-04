NewEdge Wealth LLC Raises Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $18,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.5% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 29,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,999,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter worth about $139,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 9.2% during the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 34,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,538,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter worth about $645,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 60,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,537,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,504.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,504.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total transaction of $1,059,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,995 shares of company stock valued at $8,422,830. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACN. StockNews.com raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $361.63.

Accenture Price Performance

NYSE:ACN opened at $372.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $349.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $326.35. The stock has a market cap of $233.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $375.73.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.82%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

