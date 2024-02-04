NewEdge Wealth LLC Raises Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,759 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,206 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $19,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 160.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. StockNews.com raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.77.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MCD opened at $297.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $291.79 and its 200 day moving average is $280.38. The company has a market capitalization of $215.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.73. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $302.39.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

