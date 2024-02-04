NewEdge Wealth LLC Sells 42,938 Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

NewEdge Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,749,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,938 shares during the quarter. Safehold makes up about 1.6% of NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Safehold were worth $48,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Safehold by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Safehold by 10.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Safehold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $498,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Safehold by 212.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 24,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Safehold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $884,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SAFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Safehold from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Safehold from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Safehold from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Safehold from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Safehold in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of SAFE stock opened at $20.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.12. The company has a quick ratio of 38.91, a current ratio of 38.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Safehold Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $35.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.29%.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

