NewEdge Wealth LLC Sells 8,166 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

NewEdge Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,253 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 8,166 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $16,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Salesforce by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,169,019 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $439,834,000 after buying an additional 99,780 shares during the last quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 283,987 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $57,587,000 after purchasing an additional 102,157 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 7,541 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 138.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $266.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.64.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $285.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $263.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $276.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.65 and a 52-week high of $289.29.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at $799,618.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at $799,618.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.23, for a total value of $2,072,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,212,063.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,408,178 shares of company stock worth $367,876,175 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.



