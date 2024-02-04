Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Sold by tru Independence LLC

tru Independence LLC decreased its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 210,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,587 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 233.2% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Newell Brands by 1,935.1% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in Newell Brands by 6,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $8.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,839,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,207,432. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.72. Newell Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.49 and a twelve month high of $16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -20.90%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NWL. StockNews.com raised shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Newell Brands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.55.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

