NiSource (NYSE:NI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on NiSource in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on NiSource in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on NiSource from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.86.

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $25.60 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.31 and a 200-day moving average of $26.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.49. NiSource has a twelve month low of $22.86 and a twelve month high of $28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.41.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 12.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NiSource will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. This is a boost from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.11%.

In other news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 5,000 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $131,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 303.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 814,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,637,000 after purchasing an additional 612,919 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in NiSource by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 824,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,903,000 after buying an additional 48,779 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in NiSource by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 122,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its position in NiSource by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 30,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 10,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in NiSource by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

