Northeast Investment Management Has $2.75 Million Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Northeast Investment Management cut its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 49.5% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 1.2% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 0.7% in the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Novartis by 3.5% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 0.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novartis Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:NVS traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.72. 1,652,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,350,878. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.27 and a 200 day moving average of $100.36. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $79.98 and a 12 month high of $108.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.11). Novartis had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

